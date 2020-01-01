Celebrating safely this New Years Eve

A lot goes into making this day a safe and fun experience for all.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Everyone wants to ring in the New Year celebrating and enjoying the time with friends and family. A lot goes into making this day a safe and fun experience for all.

According to Alcohol.org, the average American has more than four drinks on New Year’s Eve, and while it’s a time to celebrate, it can be dangerous.

“Come have a good time, don’t overdo it. It’s like anything else. It’s not fun for anyone when one person overdoes it, so everyone just use your common sense, come out and have a good time,” said Jill Villim, the general manager of Half Moon Bar and Grill.

Bars all over Sioux City are hosting New Year’s Eve events to bring in the New Year with the community.

“It’s just fun. I mean, everybody just kind of feeds off over everybody you know. It’s the start of something new. It’s like the birth of a baby, everyone looks forward to it. Everyone is excited. You don’t know what is going to come,” said Villim.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said there are important precautions to take when going out.

“Just be cautious of how much you’re drinking if possible and try not to overdo it. We get a lot of pretrial crimes involved with people drinking heavily, such as fights and other assaults, and so we just want people to be safe and have a good time,” said McClure.

McClure also recommends either having a designated driver of planning on calling rides when going out. Bars in the area said they take drunk driving just as seriously.

“Take an Uber, take a Lift, don’t drink and drive, I mean that’s number one be safe not only for yourself but for everyone else that is out there,” said Villim.

“The big thing is, we just want people to have a good time and be safe so designate that driver and just watch out for each other,” said McClure.