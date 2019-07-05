Celebrating independence through the eyes of a veteran

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Behind all the noise of the typical 4th of july fireworks and parades, one Siouxland veteran celebrates his holiday in silence.

“Freedom comes with a price. Freedom is not free,” says Siouxland veteran Dannie Caskey.

To him, this day and this memorial wall is a reminder that our freedom comes at a high cost.

“The names on this wall. They gave their all for this country. If it wasn’t for these guys making the ultimate sacrifice we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom that we witness every day.”

And on a day where America is celebrating its liberty, there’s no place Caskey would rather be.