Celebrating Easter service in person

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Celebrating Easter Sunday under the same roof wasn’t something many Siouxlanders were able to do this time last year.

This year, for many area churches, that’s all changed.

“Last year we did not get to celebrate Easter with people. So, we get to finally do it,” Father David Esquiliano said.

Easter service in 2021 looks a little different with masks and social distancing.

Father David Esquiliano said everyone is just excited to come together to celebrate after a long year.

“We’re excited not only because Easter is the biggest solemnity for us, it is the joyous day of the year for us. But this day especially after a few months of having limited services,” Father David Esquiliano said.

“To be able to get people back in here, for a lot of folks it’s been about a year since they’ve been into this building. Even outside on our lawn as we had an outdoor service. It means a lot to people to be able to come together and celebrate,” Noah Ruppert said.

Pastor Noah Ruppert with Morningside Lutheran Church said it’s been a year of transformation with virtual and outdoor services.

He said there’s nothing like celebrating together under one roof.

“People are made to be in community with one another. That’s ultimately what bonds us together as a church that we have that central focus of Jesus and to come together is huge. To be able to have people to come along to support. People that have gone through a really difficult year to have that support right in front of you, means a lot,” Pastor Ruppert said.