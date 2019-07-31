Celebrate National Night Out with your neighborhood

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Neighborhood Network is inviting residents to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

National Night Out is a local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie.

According to a recent press release, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 6, residents in neighborhoods throughout Sioux City are being asked to lock their doors, turn their outside lights on, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and representatives of Sioux City Police and Fire Departments, and local area agencies and organizations.

Below is a list of neighborhoods within Sioux City that will be hosting events with free food, fun games, bounce houses, and more!



Grandma Moos Park 221 Cecelia Street

Riverside Lutheran Church 1817 Riverside Boulevard

Dale Street Park 1514 Dale Street

Leif Erickson Park 1100 31st Street

Latham Park 1915 South Lemon Street

St. Mark Lutheran Church 5200 Glenn Avenue

St. John Lutheran Church 2801 Jackson Street

Leeds Splash Pad 3810 41st Street



For more information on National Night Out, contact Sioux City’s Neighborhood Network President, Rick Arnold at 712-251-8877 or the City Neighborhood Services Manager, Jill Wanderscheid at 712-224-5136.