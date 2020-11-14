Cedar County, Neb. reports phone outage, 911 services impacted

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Cedar County, Nebraska officials said a cut cable has impacted 911 services.

According to a release, a Fiber optic communication was cut in southern Cedar County, which may impact 911 services or long distance calls.

It’s not known how many communities are impacted at this time.

Officials said for non-emergency calls, dial the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 402-254-6884. If you receive a busy signal calling 911 or the non-emergency line, people can try calling the other neighboring dispatch centers:

Dixon County Sheriff’s Office – 402-755-5608

Knox County Sheriff’s Office – 402-288-4261

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office – 402-329-6346

Wayne Police Department/Sheriff’s Office – 402-375-2626

Repair crews have been dispatched and may take several hours for repairs to be made.