Cedar County gets first confirmed COVID-19 cases

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – There are new cases of COVID-19 in northeast Nebraska, including Cedar County getting their first cases.

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), there are five new cases in their health district which serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

Of the five new cases, Cedar County has two cases. These are the first in the county. The cases are three males and two females. Two people are under the age of 20-years-old and there is one each in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Health officials have started investigation to identify close contacts of the cases to ensure isolation measures.

The NNPHD reported that they have 212 COVID-19 tests, with 189 negative tests and 11 pending. There are a total of 12 cases in the four counties as of Monday afternoon. Below are each counties total cases.

Cedar County – 2

Dixon County – 5

Thurston County – 3

Wayne County – 2

“We need to consider that anyone could be infectious with the virus, even those who do not have symptoms,” NNPHD Health Director Julie Rother said. “Please remember to use good social distancing and infection control practices such as wearing a face mask in public and not touching your face with unwashed hands.”

There are 330 news COVID-19 cases in Nebraska Monday, with a total of 3,358.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a call in line for questions about the coronavirus. The line is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The phone number is 402-552-6645.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

