UPDATE: Missing 81-year-old from Cedar County found

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE: Authorities have found a missing 81-year-old man.

The Nebraska Endangered Missing Advisory canceled the alert after Robert Wiechelman was found safe in Texas.

Authorities in Cedar County, Neb. asked for help to locate Wiechelman Wednesday night, saying he may have been on his way to Arizona.

PREVIOUS: The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 81-year-old man.

According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the sheriff’s office is looking for Robert Wiechelman, an 81-year-old white male. He is 6 foot, 201 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in Coleridge at 8:30 today and is driving a Blue 2018 Subaru Legacy NE 13C294.

Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be on his way to Arizona.

If you see him or his vehicle, please call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 402-254-6884.

