SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Swimming can be a great way to beat the heat, but the Center for Disease Control is asking you to take precautions before entering the water.

Health officials are reporting that “crypto,” a fecal parasite that can be transmitted via swimming pools is on the rise. Crypto can enter the body when a swimmer swallows contaminated water. The CDC says the parasite has a high tolerance of chlorine and can survive in a pool for up to a week.