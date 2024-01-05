SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The cats at Sioux City’s single cat café have been removed, according to the Siouxland Humane Society.

The Humane Society said in a post on Facebook that they have removed the cats and they will no longer be working with the Coffee and Purrs.

The Humane Society said that animals will still be available for adoption at the Humane Society, Petco, and PetSmart.

The “current kitties” page on the Coffee and Purrs website appears to have been deleted.

