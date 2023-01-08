SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Coffee and Purrs has some friendly felines that are making their debut following the opening of the coffee shop.

Coffee and Purrs held a soft opening in December 2022, and Megan Thompson told KCAU that they were waiting for the space next door to become available.

After Thompson got the keys, her team helped her make the space “purr-fect” for the cats that were brought in from the Siouxland Humane Society.

Siouxlanders came out in good numbers to play with downtown’s newest furry residents.

“They really chose cats for the café that get along with each other and they’re not too hissy with each other,” said Thompson, “They really want to get adopted, I feel like they all love getting pets and everything like that.”

All of the cats at Coffee and Purrs are adoptable, and any visitors looking to adopt should fill out an application via the humane society.