Cats, dogs rescued from Hurricane Ida welcomed by Siouxland Humane Society

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When nine dogs and six cats landed at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, they were greeted with open arms by Siouxland Humane Society members.

Once they arrived at their new home, Humane Society volunteer manager Kelly Erie said the staff wasted no time welcoming the pets.

“They’re basically letting them walk around in the yard, stretch out,” Erie said, “They just want time for fresh air, paws to the grass, energy, playful and they just want that human connection again.”

Now that the dogs are in Siouxland, Erie is asking the community for support.

“If your family is looking to adopt, please have them come down and look at these precious dogs that we have available for adoption,” Erie said.

Families unable to adopt can still support by donating. The pets will be under observation for the next few days to destress, but they will be ready for Siouxlanders to bring them home next week.