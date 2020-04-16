Catholic Charities offers free virtual mental health sessions for health care professionals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Catholic Charities of the Sioux City Diocese is offering two free mental health therapy sessions via telehealth for any health care professionals dealing with anxiety and stress due to COVID-19.

Amy Bloch, Catholic Charities Executive Director said they recognize the long-hours and sacrifices all area health care workers during this pandemic.

“They put their own health at risk to care for patients, sacrifice time with their families, and see first-hand the serious toll of the virus,” Bloch said. “Our doctors, nurses, and all health care professionals are heroes in this fight against COVID-19. We want to offer our services to keep them mentally strong.”

For the safety and health of those served by Catholic Charities, the agency has transitioned to phone and telehealth mental health services across all locations during COVID-19.

During this pandemic, many insurance providers are EAPs are waiving co-pays for mental health services.

To schedule an appointment with a licensed, professional therapist, click here, and contact the location nearest to you.