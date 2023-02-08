SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Catholic Charities have announced a new program designed to help those dealing with immigration issues.

According to a press release, The Diocese of Sioux City, Catholic Charities of Sioux City and immigration lawyer Revathi Vongsiprasom of Siouxland Immigration Law are forming a partnership to help those immigrants community called the Welcome Partnership.

“Bishop R. Walker Nickless has long wanted the Diocese to do more for our immigrant brothers and sisters,” the organization said in its press release.

The program will offer legal services related to immigration issues and is open to those of all faith backgrounds. The Welcome Partnership is paid for by the Diocese of Sioux City.

The Diocese covers 24 counties and residents of all counties will be able to access the services at the Dioscese at an affordable cost. Vongsiprasom will be able to help clients with a variety of immigration concerns including preparing the documentation needed for family reunification, naturalization, travel, employment authorization and more.

“Through the Welcome Program, we assist people through the complexities of the immigration system and get them closer to their American Dream,” Vongsiprasom said.

Clients are already being accepted into the program.

In addition to an immigration lawyer, the Welcome Program will also have a caseworker for those under the program. Norma Garza-Ramirez will serve as the point of coordination and while she is based out of the Sioux City office she will spend time in offices around the Diocese’s area.

Therapy services offered through the Diocese at a sliding scale cost for all that use the services based on income and family size. The Sioux City office is open Monday through Friday.