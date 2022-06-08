STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Six people were arrested after a search warrant was served in Stanton County on Tuesday.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stated six people were arrested when they executed a search warrant on Hickory Street in Stanton. Five of the adults were arrested on drug charges related to methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia was found. The sixth person was arrested after officials found him and searched his vehicle via warrant.

The warrant was served in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Stanton. Fuel was also stolen from two vehicles by drilled holes in the gas tanks.

Seth Gatewood, 28, was charged with theft, criminal mischief, obstructing a police officer, and driving during suspension. Officials alleged evidence was found in his vehicle.

Christian Sidzyik, 33, of Stanton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Darion Hanson, 29, of Stanton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Natasha Vanness-Hauf, 25, of Stanton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Bolte, 29, of Stanton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Dewitt, 43, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The group is scheduled to appear in court in July.