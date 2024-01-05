MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents of Castana are being advised not to drink or cook with the city water at this time.

According to Emergency Management of Monona County, the city of Castana’s water system had experienced a mechanical issue.

Residents have been advised that boiling water will not make it safe to drink. Bottled water should only be used for all drinking and cooking.

The mayor of Castana, Scott Fox, advises that repairs have been made to the systems. However, the water system will have to be retested in order to verify that the system will be safe for drinking.

Bomgaars has donated a pallet of free drinking water for the residents of Castana. Bottled water can be picked up at the Castana City Hall starting at noon.

Any residents with questions to in need of additional assistance can reach out to the members of the City Council or contact one of the Castana volunteer firefighters.