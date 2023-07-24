CASTANA, Iowa (KCAU) — Citizens who live in the southeast corner of Castana, Iowa are advised to boil their water until further notice.

According to a release from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Castana issued the advisory after a water line ruptured causing a loss of water pressure in the city’s water system.

The pressure affected 12 residences which will be under the boil advisory until water samples produce two negative results.

Additionally, the release noted that the city will be providing free drinking water which can be picked up at the City Clerk’s office.

Anyone unable to pick up water during regular office hours may reach out to the local volunteer firefighters who will assist in providing water to those who need it.