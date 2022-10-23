SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Skaters from all over Siouxland got “on board” to support local non-profits on Saturday.

Organizers call it Big Deck Energy (BDE) and its newest downtown event raises money for several organizations including the Sioux City Skateboard Association which has been raising money for a new skate park in town.

The event had live paintings, food trucks, an art show of custom decks that were for sale, and a skateboarding competition.

” I was them once so I know what it was like to look up to the other skateboarders and be like ‘wow’ and learn from them and watch their feet,” said David Hall with the Sioux City Skateboard Association, “So, it’s cool to take them on and let them push themselves and do bigger and better things.”

The custom boards will be on display at the Art SUX gallery until the first week of November.