Casey’s in Sioux City temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Casey’s store in Sioux City has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Casey’s said that the store at 1000 Riverside Blvd. in Sioux City is closing temporarily so that the store can be deep-cleaned. The cleaning will be done by a third party.

The decision to close was part of their response plane after they learned an employee tested positive.

The store will reopen after the cleaning is finished and when they have the employees to operate safely.

The spokesperson said that their top priority is the health and well-being of employees and guests.

