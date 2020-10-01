Casey’s General Store launches new logo, look

ANKENY, Iowa (KCAU) – Casey’s General Stores is changing it logo and other visuals of the stores.

The company says the “new look and feel reflects a fresh, yet familiar feeling, featuring the company’s iconic barn with white “Casey’s” lettering that is easily recognized by guests.”

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s CEO Darren Rebelez said their logo has stood as a beacon in the communities they serve.

“Embracing this heritage, we are proud to remain at the heart of every community we serve as we give guests and communities even more reasons to shop at Casey’s,” Rebelez said.

The company said in a release that the brand update provides a modern look and has arrived as the company plans for expansion through online ordering and delivery services, curbside pickup, and their new rewards program.

“Our new logo takes this a step further by reflecting who we are and what we stand for in a simple, more modern way that’s recognizable and familiar to all our guests,” said Chris Jones, Casey’s chief marketing officer.

A store in Ankeny, Iowa, the company’s hometown, will be the first of 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states to feature the new looks.

