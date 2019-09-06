Cases of mumps continue to rise in northeast Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Cases of the mumps have continued to rise around the U.S. and here in Siouxland. There have now been eleven confirmed cases in northeast Nebraska.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has classified the mumps as an outbreak in the area. Right now, the department is focusing on educating the public to know the signs and symptoms of the virus.

The Nebraska Department of Human Services says just this year there have been 30 known cases of the viral infection. It is spread through saliva, coughing, sneezing, and sharing drinks or utensils with someone who is infected. However, any signs and symptoms of the virus take awhile to appear.

“From the time that you get exposed until you actually get sick that period can range anywhere from twelve days to twenty-five days so it really makes it challenging for people,” said Department Director of Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department Julie Rother.

The department is educating the community on symptoms of the virus.

Those include earache, jaw pain, fever, muscle aches, and the most apparent symptom swelling of the glands in the face and neck.

“We’re working specifically on concentrating on school and daycares to make sure that all of their questions are answered to make sure that they know what the regulations are and to provide them with any guidance about questions that they may have,” said Rother.

Antibiotics are not a treatment for the virus. The department recommends getting vaccinated, not sharing drinks, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing as well as washing hands frequently.