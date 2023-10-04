MADISON, Iowa (KCAU) — The case of a man charged with the theft of more than $700,000 from a Norfolk non-profit transit service has been moved to the district court and his bond increased.

Jeffrey Stewart, 32, was in Madison County Courthouse on Sep. 26 for a preliminary hearing where he waived his rights. The case was ordered to be bound over to district court with the bond being continued.

A bond hearing was then held on Sep. 29 where Stewart requested the removal of two bond conditions: not leaving the state of Nebraska and that the bond be posted in open court. In the end, the judge denied the requests to increase Stewart’s bond from $500,000 to $1 million.

Another hearing was held on Tuesday, where Stewart requested the bond be reduced to $500,000, “specifically for medical reasons,” court documents state. The judge overruled any bond reduction.

An arraignment for the district case was scheduled for Oct. 12.

Stewart is charged with one count of theft by taking of $5,000 or more, a 2A felony, out of Madison County, Neb. He is accused of misusing more than $740,000 from the organization North Fork Area Transit (NFAT), a nonprofit transit agency that provides transportation services to Norfolk and the wider Madison County area.

Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT until December 2022 when he was suspended. In his position, Stewart is accused of using a company credit card for personal purchases, according to court documents.

Stewart was in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend after being extradited from Cameron County, Texas, shortly after he turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border.