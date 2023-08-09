SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland children are in need of volunteers.

There are currently around 30 court-appointed child advocates in Woodbury County that help children and their families through difficult times in the juvenile court system and those advocates can only cover around a third of the cases where they are needed so the local Child advocacy board is asking for Siouxlanders to volunteer as little as 5 hours per month.

“A CASA can get to know the family, get to know the child, get to know the dynamics and see things that some other people might not be able to have the time to understand,” said Amy Hennies of Iowa Child Advocacy Board.

For more information, you can visit the volunteer section on the Child Advocacy Board website.