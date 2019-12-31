CASA of Sioux City in need of more volunteers to help abused or neglected children

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even with Christmas over, Siouxland children still need help.

The Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA helps find and train adults who can then help a child in an abuse or neglect case.

To be a CASA volunteer, you don’t need any experience with law or the court system.

You just need to have the best interests of children in mind.

CASA provides training and volunteers may only need to spend five to ten hours a month working on their case.

Siouxland’s CASA program is in need of more volunteers.

“There are about 450 children that have been deemed in need of assistance through the court system, that means they’ve either abused or neglected. And we have enough advocates right now to serve about 150 of those kids. So we’re about not even a third of where we need to be,” says Amy Hennies, CASA coordinator for Woodbury County.

If you’re interested, the first step is filling out an application at casaiowa.org or call Amy Hennies at 712-279-6602.

