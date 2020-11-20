Cars lined up hours before Gospel Mission food distribution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cars were bumper to bumper down three different streets Friday morning, all waiting for boxes filled with food.

The free boxes were packed with things like milk, crackers, and meat products. The food drive was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but people were already lined up by 6 a.m. That’s when staff workers decided to start passing out the boxes of food 30 minutes early.

In just in an hour and a half, the Gospel Mission was wiped out clean, a step up from last month’s food drive, which took nearly three to four days to get rid of the food.

“It was wonderful. Seriously, there were some people in tears, literally, to be able to help people like that are truly needy, it’s something that during the Thanksgiving year, it’s nice to help people out,” said Pastor Paul Mahaffie, of The Gospel Mission.

If residents missed this month’s food drive, they have an open pantry of food during the week. Another food drive will also happen next month.