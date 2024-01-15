VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vehicles left in the streets full of snow are posing hazards to the city residents and street snow removal crew.

The streets are becoming more narrow due to the inability to properly clear them.

The Vermillion Police Department encourages owners to remove their vehicles from the streets so snow removal crew can do their work easier.

Car abandoned on snowy street in Vermillion. Courtesy Vermillion Police Department

The car shown in the photo has not moved since the last snowfall and are in definite violation of the ordinance already in place. Officers will begin ticketing and towing vehicles beginning Tuesday, January 16. The VPD is giving owners a few extra days to remove the vehicles because of the extreme weather conditions.

If you car already has a tow sheet on it, you can still move it before Tuesday to avoid the tow charge and inconvenience.