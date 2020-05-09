Carroll teenager faces multiple charges after late Friday night incident in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Carroll, Iowa teenager is facing multiple charges after a late Friday night incident in Spirit Lake.

The Spirit Lake Police Department (SLPD) arrested Buomkouth Lol, 18, of Carroll, on the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D Felony

Interference with officials acts while in possession of a firearm, a Class D Felony

Carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor

Providing false identification information, a simple misdemeanor

Driving while suspended, a simple misdemeanor

Minor in possession of alcohol, a simple misdemeanor

According to the SLPD, they responded to the Walmart parking lot for an incomplete 911 call at about 11 p.m. Friday.

Officials reported that they located Lol and a juvenile female sitting in a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruz.

Authorities said during their investigation, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a handgun inside of the Cruz.

SLPD reports Lol fled on foot and a foot pursuit began.

Officials mention that officers lost sight of him during the pursuit and requested the assistance of the Estherville Police Department’s K-9, Max, to help track Lol.

Authorities said Max was able to find Lol and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police reported that the juvenile female was released into the custody of her parents.

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Arnolds Park Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Estherville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Milford Police Department, and Okoboji Police Department.

