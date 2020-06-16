Carroll man sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for meth, firearm convictions

by: Reilly Mahon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Carroll, Iowa, man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while possessing a gun.

Nicholaus Augustus, 28, Augustus was sentenced in federal court in Sioux City on May 19 after a November 26, 2019, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

August pleaded to distributing more than 4 grams of meth to an individual cooperating with law enforcement in January 2018. In August of 2018, authorities searched Augustus’ residence as part of a burglary investigation. There, law enforcement seized a gun as well along with drug paraphernalia and 9mm ammunition.

Augustus was sentenced to 100 months in prison and must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Officials said in 2015, he was convicted of third-degree burglary in the Iowa District Court for Carroll County. The conviction doesn’t allow Augustus from legally possessing a firearm in Iowa.

He is currently being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be taken to a federal prison.

