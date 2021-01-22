Carroll man sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Carroll man who possessed a gun after a previous attempted burglary conviction in 2019 was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison.

According to officials, Buomkuoth Lol, 19, received the prison term on Tuesday after a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon on August 24, 2020.

At the guilty plea, he admitted that on May 8, 2020, he was in possession of a gun and .40 caliber ammunition.

Lol also admitted to knowing he was prohibited from possessing guns after being convicted of attempted burglary in Buena Vista County on November 5, 2019.

He was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.

Lol was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and must also serve a three-year supervised release after the prison term ends. There is no parole in the federal system.

He’s being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.