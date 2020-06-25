Carroll man sentenced to federal prison for illegal firearm possession

CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) – A Carroll man who illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on June 24.

Marcelino Delangel, 47, of Carroll, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on December 30, 2019.

Delangel was previously convicted of three felony crimes in Mower County, Minnesota, in 2003, 2006, and 2010.

At his plea and sentence hearing, evidence showed that Delangel illegally possessed a .22 caliber pistol, which was seized from his vehicle that he was driving when he was stopped by law enforcement on November 7, 2018, according to officials.

Law enforcement also seized 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, Vicodin pills, and a digital scale from his car on November 7.

Delangel was sentenced to 61 months’ and 17 days’ imprisonment and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Delangel is being held by the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.