Carroll man sentenced for killing of Sioux City man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been sentenced for the killing of a Sioux City man in the summer of 2019.

Gary Dains Jr., 45, of Carroll, was sentenced to 60 years in prison Monday.

Dains was found guilty in early March of voluntary manslaughter after killing Paul Smith, 65, of Sioux City. He was also found guilty of second-degree theft and first-degree burglary.

On the charge of manslaughter, Dains received a 10-year sentence, 25 years for specified unlawful activity, another 5 years for second-degree theft, and 25 years for first-degree burglary. The second-degree theft sentence will be served concurrently, while the rest will be served consecutively.

Dains will be eligible for parole through statutory earned time, work credits, and program credit. He must also pay $150,000 restitution.

Victim impact statements were heard from Smith’s family.

Court documents say Dains had previously stolen from Paul Smith, 65, of Sioux City when he returned to Smith’s home in July of 2019. A fight broke out when Smith told Dains to leave.

Previously, an autopsy report ruled Smith’s cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the head and neck. Strangulation was also a probable component.

Court documents say Dains told police Smith was breathing but not talking when he left the house with about $120 and Smith’s car. Dains reportedly told police he stole the items to sell them to buy methamphetamine.