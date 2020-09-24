Carroll man pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Carroll man pled guilty in federal court in Sioux City after admitting to knowingly receiving child pornography.

According to a release, Kyler Colten Cook, 29, confessed in a plea agreement that between February 8, 2019, and December 3, 2019, he received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

While released pending trial, Cook was caught sending graphic texts and visual images and was then detained in federal custody pending trial.

Cook faces a minimum sentence of 5 years and a possible maximum sentence of 20 years, a $250,000 fine, and at least 5 years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment. He is currently in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Justice.

Latest Stories