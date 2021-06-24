Carroll man arrested for drunk driving twice in one night, court docs say

CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — A Carroll man was arrested for operating while intoxicated twice in one night, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said on June 23 at 1:56 a.m., a Carroll police officer saw Kenneth Harris, 40, drive by. A few hours earlier, the officer had arrested Harris for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license, and cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability. However, Harris was released from the Carroll County Jail due to full capacity.

The officer followed Harris and saw him pull into an apartment building parking lot and park his vehicle. The officer saw Harris step out of the driver’s seat and saw he was more intoxicated than the previous encounter. Documents said the officer found a partially drank beer and bottle of whiskey inside Harris’ vehicle, which the officer said was not in there during the first arrest.

Harris was transported to the Carroll County Courthouse and underwent sobriety tests, in which he failed all them. Harris refused a breathalyzer test and further chemical testing.

Harris is charged with operating while under the influence and driving with a license revoked. He was booked in the Carroll County Jail but has since bonded out. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 1.