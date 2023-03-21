CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the many communities to be hosting RAGBRAI riders, Carroll has announced their logo and theme for the 2023 bike ride.

Carroll unveiled their local theme Tuesday morning as “You’ll Have A Barrel of Fun.” The slogan being a reference to the city’s German heritage, barrels of wine, and beer whiskey.

The logo, designed by Tom Bolan, owner of Black Bison Outfitters, incorporates a rustic feel with a bike and barrels. It also includes a “50 years” and “Aged to Perfection” design, set to commemorate this years’ 50-year anniversary of the event.

Carroll RAGBRAI Executive Committee member Lynda Dukes Franey says the theme describes what Carroll is with its German history and prohibition ties. “The barrels of wine, whiskey and beer help us tell how fun Carroll is, we own who we are, and the logo gives that flare and edginess we were looking for in our brand.”

Katie Kruse, a member of the RAGBRAI Executive Committee says, “We are really excited to share this logo with everyone in our community and can’t wait to share Carroll’s unique story and history with riders from all around the country and the world.”

Members of the Carroll RAGBRAI Executive Committee (from left) Katie Kruse, Laura Schaefer,

T.J. Pauley, Lynda Dukes Franey, Rosanne Nees, Mike Franey, Ashley Schable, Kim Tiefenthaler, Lisa Tiemeyer, Maggie Pauley, Kimberly Tiefenthaler, Chad Tiemeyer.

The Carroll RAGBRAI committee is working to provide many opportunities for riders, such as housing, food and vendors, and entertainment. Volunteers are also integral to the project, and the committee looks forward to collaborating with community members to make RAGBRAI a success for the area. Sponsorship opportunities will also be available.

The Carroll RAGBRAI Facebook page will be a source for information and a website is expected to launch soon, offering information, updates, and opportunities.

Every overnight town develops a theme. The City of Storm Lake announced on March 10 the theme of their overnight stop during the 2023 RAGBRAI ride. In addition, RAGBRAI also has its own daily themes.

Bike riders can expect to stop at the overnight town of Carroll on Monday, July 24 and depart for Ames the next morning.