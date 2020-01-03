Carroll, Iowa man pleads guilty to gun charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Carroll, Iowa man who illegally possessed a firearm pled guilty on December 30, 2019, in federal court in Sioux City.

Marcelino Delangel, 47. from Carroll, Iowa, was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Delangel had been previously convicted of three felony crimes in Mower County, Minnesota, in 2003, 2006, and 2010.

According to a recent press release, Delangel admitted at his plea hearing to illegally possessing a .22 caliber pistol, which was seized from his vehicle that he was driving when stopped by law enforcement on November 7, 2018.

Evidence at the hearing also showed that the pistol was loaded with four rounds of ammunition and had been stolen during a burglary in Carroll, Iowa in October 2018.

Sentencing before United States District Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared.

Delangel faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release following any term he must serve.

Delangel remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending his sentencing.