Carroll hospital reopens COVID-19 unit after surge in cases

CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — The COVID-19 surge has prompted another Iowa hospital to reopen its dedicated COVID-19 unit.

St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll has brought back its COVID-19 unit where the positivity rate is around 10 percent, which is slightly higher than the state average.

Dr. Kyle Uleveling, St. Anthony Regional Hospital’s CMO said they closed the hospital’s COVID unit last spring after a period where they didn’t have any patients.

“We still have had a few occasional admissions over the summer. But then in the last week, we had multiple admissions day after day, which warranted a dedicated unit again,” said Dr. Ulveling.

Dr. Uleveling said the new patients they are seeing are unvaccinated and under age 60. He urges everyone to get vaccinated.