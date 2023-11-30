SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A nurse who stole controlled substances from the life care center she was employed at pleaded guilty Thursday in Sioux City.

Cassandra Lynne Vonnahme, a 32-year-old woman from Arcadia, Iowa, admitted at the plea hearing that between Nov. 2020 and Dec. 2020, she diverted controlled substances and falsified related documents. Both the substances and documents related to actual patients.

Later, in 2021, Vonnahme was also convicted of burglary when she stole controlled substances from a stranger’s home in Carroll County.

Her plea involves one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, along with one count of false statements relating to health care matters. She had initially been scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 11.

Vonnahme could face up to nine years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and four years of supervised release.

The sentencing will be before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand after the presentence report is complete.

The case is being investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons.