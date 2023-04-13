SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man received a federal prison term for possession of child pornography after admitting to using a messaging app to send and receive the content, federal officials said.

Wyant Unruh, 37, was sentenced to nine years in prison on April 7 in the Sioux City federal courthouse, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Unruh, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on November 7, 2022.

As part of a plea agreement, Unruh admitted that he knowingly possessed child pornography between November 2019 and July 2021. Unruh used the messaging app Kik to receive depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He also admitted to using the app to send child pornography to others.

Unruh was sentenced to 108 months imprisonment and a $500 fine. He must also pay $8,500 in restitution to the victims. After his prison term, he will serve five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Unruh is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be taken to a federal prison.