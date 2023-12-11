SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Carrie Jones, the woman charged in connection to the Laurel quadruple homicide, has had her pretrial pushed back to next year.

Jones appeared in court with her attorney via Zoom on Monday and asked for a continuance. Judge Bryan Meismer granted that motion and set a new date for her pretrial conference for Jan. 22.

Jones is currently charged with first degree murder in connection to a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska back in 2022. Her husband Jason Jones has also been charged in connection to those deaths. His pretrial conference is also schedule to take place on Jan. 22 of next year.