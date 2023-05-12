HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The woman charged with committing a murder linked to the Laurel, Nebraska quadruple homicides had filed a written plea of not guilty.

According to court documents, Carrie Jones, 44, has filed a written plea of not guilty for first-degree murder in connection to the death of Gene Twiford, along with the charges of tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony. Jones had been scheduled to be arraigned on May 22 but instead filed a written arraignment on May 10.

Police have charged Carrie Jones’ husband, Jason Jones, with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He also allegedly started fires at the homes of the Twiford family and Michele Ebeling. Jason Jones pleaded not guilty earlier this week.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed Carrie Jones’ request to have the case thrown out for lack of evidence. District Court Judge Bryan Meismer said that a low burden of proof is required for the charges to be pressed and allowed the case to continue on.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 24.