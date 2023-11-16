CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — A local man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty in July.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Darwin Robinson Jr., 45, of Carroll Iowa was sentenced on November 9 to illegally possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute along with a firearm.

During Robinson’s hearings, evidence showed that he had been stopped by police on March 22, 2021, which resulted in the seizure of 2 small bags of meth and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Robinson admitted that he intended to sell the drugs that were found.

Due to being previously convicted of three domestic abuse assaults, and possession of cocaine, Robinson was prohibited from possessing firearms.

The judge sentenced Robinson to 70 months imprisonment followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Robinson remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a prison.