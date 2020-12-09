Carnarvon man pleads guilty to using Facebook Messenger to entice minor for sexual activity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man has pleaded guilty to enticing a 12-year-old for sexual activity on Facebook Messenger.

Nathan Landrum, 40, from Carnarvon, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the enticement of a minor, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was convicted in federal court in Sioux City.

As part of a plea agreement, Landrum admitted to using Facebook Messenger in April 2020 to knowingly entice a 12-year-old child to his apartment for sexual activity, bringing the child to his bedroom where he intended to engage in sexual activity with the child.

A sentencing date has yet to be set. Landrum remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Landrum faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sac County Sheriff’s Office. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.