Carnarvon man charged after locking juvenile girl in apartment

CARNARVON, Iowa (KCAU) – A juvenile girl was found locked inside a Carnarvon, Iowa apartment Thursday afternoon.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a girl locked inside a residence located above the Trail-side Bar and Grill on 110 370th Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party told the deputies that her juvenile daughter was found locked in an apartment occupied by 39-year-old Nathan Dale Landrum.

Deputies then interviewed Landrum at his apartment and then transported him to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning.

The mother of the girl brought her to the sheriff’s office for additional questioning as well.

During questioning, deputies learned that Landrum friended the girl on Facebook and had been sending her messages through Messenger.

The girl alleges that Landrum had sexual intercourse with her while she was locked inside his apartment just before her mother arrived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies acquired a warrant and searched Landrum’s residence.

During their search, deputies seized electronics including tablets, cell phones, a PS4, and computer hard drives.

Landrum was booked into the Sac County Jail.

He was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree, a Class C felony, and lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony.

Landrum’s bond is set at $15,000. He is currently waiting for an initial appearance before the Sac County Magistrate Judge.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sac County Sexual Assault Response Team.

