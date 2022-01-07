SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of being involved in a deadly shooting on 2021’s New Year Day is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Carlos Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in August 2021. Morales is expected to be sentenced on Friday in court.

Morales’ brother, Christopher Morales, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm in June during a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 55 years.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on New Year’s Day 2021 when police were called to South Walker Streeting, finding an 18-year-old woman dead with a gunshot wound.