Carlos Morales pleads guilty to second-degree murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A suspect involved in a New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City that left an 18-year-old dead changed his plea to guilty on four charges.

Carlos Morales pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Morales reached a plea agreement on August 5, according to court documents.

Carlos Morales is one of four people connected to the New Year’s Day shooting that left 18-year-old Mia Kritis dead.

In June, Christopher Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and four counts of reckless use of a firearm on June 22 as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 55 consecutive years. His fines were also suspended. with an obligation to serve 70%, or 38 years, of the time.

Anthony Bauer was sentenced on July 30 to 50 years in prison on the charge of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He must serve about 35 years before being eligible for parole. He had pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Liliana Gutierrez, the alleged driver for the shooters, pleaded not guilty in February to the charges of three counts of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation of a dangerous weapon.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.