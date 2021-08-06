Carlos Morales pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Carlos Morales. Photo courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A suspect involved in a New Year’s Day shooting in Sioux City that left an 18-year-old dead changed his plea to guilty on four charges.

Carlos Morales pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Morales reached a plea agreement on August 5, according to court documents.

Carlos Morales is one of four people connected to the New Year’s Day shooting that left 18-year-old Mia Kritis dead.

In June, Christopher Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and four counts of reckless use of a firearm on June 22 as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 55 consecutive years. His fines were also suspended. with an obligation to serve 70%, or 38 years, of the time.

Anthony Bauer was sentenced on July 30 to 50 years in prison on the charge of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He must serve about 35 years before being eligible for parole. He had pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Liliana Gutierrez, the alleged driver for the shooters, pleaded not guilty in February to the charges of three counts of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation of a dangerous weapon.

On January 1, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence on South Walker Street. Officers determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence and found victims inside the residence, including Kritis, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories