SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Future members of the agricultural industry will have more learning opportunities thanks to a corporate donation to Morningside University.

Today, Cargill donated $50,000 to the university’s Agricultural Department. While the donation was presented in the Lag Greenhouse on campus, the funds will be going towards farming equipment for Morningside’s outdoor classroom.

“Of course, Ag equipment is expensive, and it certainly takes a commitment financially. We have a tremendous financial commitment from our board and our administration, but there are certain things we need additional help with, and Cargill’s been able to help us with our outdoor classroom. We really appreciate their support,” said professor Dr. Tom Paulsen

The outdoor classroom is a 2.5-acre plot of land around the Lags Greenhouse.