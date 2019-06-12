Caregiver Appreciation Luncheon to give break to those who care for seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Being a caregiver can be a non-stop job, that’s why Connections Area Agency on Aging is planning three free luncheons for Siouxland caregivers. Those are planned in hopes of giving the caregivers a much-needed break and to let them know they’re appreciated.

The first one will be Thursday, June 20 at Four Brothers Grill and Bar. The luncheon is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The second appreciation lunch will be in Le Mars on Tuesday, June 25. That will be held at the Family Table but does require an RSVP by June 23. The last luncheon is planned for Wednesday, June 26 in Onawa. Caregivers can gather at Frannie’s Cafe for that meal.

There will be a presentation from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on how to help seniors avoid scams.

For more info, you can call them at 800-432-9209.

Chris Kuchta, with Connections Area Agency on Aging, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with the details.