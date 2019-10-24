Care Initiative Hospice of Siouxland celebrates 10 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A care facility is celebrating a decade of serving the Siouxland community.

Care Initiative Hospice of Siouxland holding a ribbon cutting on Tuesday with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

The company provides hospice services to 12 counties throughout Siouxland.

Officials say this anniversary hopefully means as much to Siouxlanders as it does the staff of Care Initiative.

“We are just celebrating being in Siouxland for 10 years. We would love people to know our name and they have choices in hospice agencies,” said Kristin Behrendsen, Care Initiatives Hospice of Siouxland.

Officials also say it’s their goal to continue to be able to provide hospice services in Siouxland for many more years to come.