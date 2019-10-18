Cardiologist reminds Siouxlanders of heart safety for fall season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are heading outside to enjoy the weekend of warmer weather, but if your to-do list includes some yard work, there are some important health tips to keep in mind.

Jon Wagoner is a senior who participates in Active Generations’ line dancing program as a way to stay in shape all year round.

“My doctor said, when she asked me on one examination if I exercised and I said, ‘Yes,’ she asked what do I do. And I said I line danced, and she said forget the treadmill,” said Wagoner.

Patrick Tomscha, the executive director of Active Generations, described the physical programs as a way to help seniors stay active in their everyday lives and in hopes of making tasks like raking leaves easier and safer.

“Many of our members will come out and join our fitness classes to participate in dancing, line dancing and tap dancing,” said Tomscha.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s cardiologist Dr. Mahmoud Sharaf recommended exercising regularly to avoid heart problems, stretching before heading outside, taking frequent breaks but most importantly, listening to your body.

“Typically when you’re doing a sustained activity, the way the body is going to respond to that typically is by your heart race increasing and also you may get a rise in the top number of blood pressure in what we call the statistical blood pressure in which it may also rise,” said Sharaf.

While seniors have ways to stay active, they’re still under threat and serves as a great reminder for all of us to be a good neighbor.

If you have a neighbor who may struggle with fall yard work, it’s a great opportunity to check-in and lend a helping hand.