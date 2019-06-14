Cardinal Festival Days kicks off Friday with family-friendly events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The annual Cardinal Festival Days is kicking off on Friday, June 14. From food trucks to live music, Cardinal Fest is a family-friendly event that has something for everyone.

Friday starting at 6 p.m., there will be a corn hole tournament, a beer garden, and the Chris Lager Band will be playing.

On Saturday, there will be bounce houses, along with more kids activities, a drive-in movie and organizers will be closing out the night with a firework display.

Organizer Pat McKeever and Chris Lager, with the Chris Lager Band, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a little preview of the festival.