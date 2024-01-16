SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Think you’ve got what it takes to build the most epic cardboard sled Siouxlanders have ever seen? Well, here’s your chance to prove it.

Cardboard sled races will take place on February 18 at Cone Park. The three fastest sleds in each category will receive prizes, and sleds will be judged for design and construction.

Age groups will be 4 to 6, 7 to 9, 10 to 12, and 13 and above which includes teens, adults, and groups or organizations.

Check-in and registration will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. Judging will occur from 1 to 2 p.m., and the races start at 2 p.m.

Participants are asked to preregister on the Sioux City Parks and Recreation website. Space is limited and may require a limited number of entrants in each group, according to the event description. Same-day registrants may not be guaranteed a spot.

Participants will receive 4’x6′ sheets of cardboard which can be picked up at the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Offices in the Siouxland Expo Center.

Sleds may only be constructed of cardboard and tape.